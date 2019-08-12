Apple wants to give hackers one million dollars

Apple is increasing the reward in its bug bounty program to $1 million for anyone who can hack its products.

(FOX NEWS) – In westerns, the guys in the black hats are usually the bad guys, but, Apple wants the “black hats” to win up to a million dollars from them, if they’re good enough.

Apple says it’s ready to reward security researchers for finding security flaws in its Mac OS systems.

The tech giant making the offer at its “black hat” conference Thursday.

Apple’s offering what is called a “bug bounty” on anyone who completes a “zero click, full chain kernel code execution attack.”

The offering covers entry into mac OS, iCloud, iOS, TV OS, iPad OS, and watch OS.

Apple currently has payouts at $200,000 dollars, and it’s now increasing the maximum.

The million dollar payout is for anyone who can control an iPhone without any user interaction.