Apple updates “maps” app

Apple reworks "Maps" app, in an effort to draw fans of "Google Maps."

(FOX NEWS) — Apple’s new and improved “maps” app is now available all over the US.

“Maps” now features more accurate navigation. The ability to save locations and an interactive street view in big cities like New York and LA.

Speaking of big cities. Miami is getting live departure and arrival updates for public transit more cities will get this over time.

The tech giant decided to rework the app from the ground-up. Sending hundreds of planes and cars with sensors to gather information.

The company officially rolled out the updates starting in December 2018, but now, it’s available in states like Florida, Georgia, and Iowa.

