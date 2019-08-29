Apple Siri privacy

Apple is apologizing and changing the way humans review audio recordings made through the company's Siri digital assistant.

(NBC NEWS) – Apple is apologizing for the controversy surrounding how audio recordings made through Siri were reviewed while promising changes are underway.

Apple suspended Siri’s quality evaluation program, known as “grading”, earlier this month after a report emerged saying contractors reviewed the audio recordings.

In the apology, the tech giant said it wasn’t “fully living up to our high ideals”.

Apple also said it plans on resuming the program but will no longer retain audio recordings of Siri interactions.

Instead, it will continue to use computer-generated transcripts to help Siri improve.

Also, users will now be able to choose if they want the company to review their conversations which only be done by Apple employees.

Apple also says any recording that appears to be an “inadvertent trigger” will be deleted.