Apple may get rid of ‘lightning’ charging cable

(CNN) — It may be time to bid farewell to Apple’s lightning charging cable.

Analysts say the company could get rid of the charging cable and port on premium models in 2021.

That means your new iPhone would require a wireless charging dock, which Apple already makes for its later model iPhones.

An analyst from TF International Securities also estimates 2020 will be a big year for iPhones and that there will be five new releases.

If the company does end up getting rid of the charging port and cable, that would join the long list of other things Apple has nixed from the floppy disk drive in ’98 to the most recent USB port and head phone jack.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the speculations.

