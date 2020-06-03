Apple is tracking iPhones stolen by looters

(FOX NEWS) — Apple is watching the looters who have pillaged its stores during recent protests.
Thieves who made off with iPhones from apple stores quickly learned the gadgets were loaded with special security software as they displayed a message on their screens indicating their locations were being monitored.
“This device has been disabled and is being tracked. Local authorities will be alerted” read the on-screen message of stolen iPhones according to social media posts.
Apple saw locations ransacked in cities including New York, Los Angeles, and Washington.
