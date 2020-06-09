Apple gets patent for socially distant group selfie tech

Apple has been granted a patent for software that would allow for socially distant group selfies.

(CNN) – Taking a selfie while you’re social distancing is easy, but group selfies not so much.

That is unless Apple builds the software they just got the patent for.

This software would allow you to invite people to be in a group selfie and then it would remove each person’s actual background, giving everyone the same background and putting them together in the same image.

Apple actually filed for the patent two years ago, but it didn’t go through until early this month.

As to whether or not the company will actually create and market the software.

Well, that’s still unclear.

