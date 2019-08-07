Apple credit card is here, most can’t use one yet

(CNN) – Need to add a new credit card to your wallet?

Well you may be able to swipe the new “Apple card” soon.

On Tuesday, the company randomly selected a limited number of people to apply for the card.

Even though, hundreds of thousands of people signed up to be notified when the Apple card becomes available.

Here are the rules for the card: Only iPhone users can use it.

The physical card itself is optional, but free.

And anyone who wants to use Apple card must verify who they are with a fingerprint or face ID.

The company hopes the Mastercard will fill some coverage gaps for stores that don’t accept Apple pay.

The new “Apple card” rolls out later this month to those who qualify.