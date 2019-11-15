Apple bans vaping apps from the app store

Apple said friday it will ban vaping-related apps from its app store and has removed all 181 vaping-related currently available

So far, the company has removed 181 vaping-related apps that were currently available.

This move coming amid reports of thousands of vaping-related illnesses and 42 vaping-related deaths.

The sale of vaping cartridges were never allowed through the app store.

The newly banned apps are instead a mix of store apps, games and hardware companion apps that let users regulate things like the lighting and heating of vape pens.