Apple bans vaping apps from the app store

(FOX NEWS) — Apple announcing Friday it will ban vaping-related apps from its app store.
So far, the company has removed 181 vaping-related apps that were currently available.
This move coming amid reports of thousands of vaping-related illnesses and 42 vaping-related deaths.
The sale of vaping cartridges were never allowed through the app store.
The newly banned apps are instead a mix of store apps, games and hardware companion apps that let users regulate things like the lighting and heating of vape pens.