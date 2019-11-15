Apple bans vaping apps from the app store

Tech News

Apple said friday it will ban vaping-related apps from its app store and has removed all 181 vaping-related currently available

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — Apple announcing Friday it will ban vaping-related apps from its app store.

So far, the company has removed 181 vaping-related apps that were currently available.

This move coming amid reports of thousands of vaping-related illnesses and 42 vaping-related deaths.

The sale of vaping cartridges were never allowed through the app store.

The newly banned apps are instead a mix of store apps, games and hardware companion apps that let users regulate things like the lighting and heating of vape pens.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss