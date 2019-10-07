Android Vulnerability

A vulnerability in Android devices Google thought was fixed two years ago has re-emerged.

Researchers recently discovered an active “Zero-Day” bug.

Researchers at the company’s Project Zero team said the problem affects phones manufactured by Samsung including the Galaxy S7, S8, and S9, as well as the Huawei P20, Pixel 1, and Pixel 2.

The bug was marked as having been patched in December 2017, but apparently the fix didn’t translate to newer versions of the operating system.

Google says it notified Android partners and made a patch available on the Android common kernel.

Other devices affected are the Xioami Redmi 5a, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Xiaomi A1, Oppo A3 and the Moto Z3.