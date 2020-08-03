Americans changing their social media habits, poll shows

(FOX NEWS) — Americans are switching -up their social media habits according to a new poll of 2,000 people commissioned by the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
Roughly 56 percent of respondents said their social media habits have changed because of tensions surrounding current events.
The pandemic, social justice movements, and other divisive political issues encouraged about 20 percent of saver participants to take a social media break while causing nearly 30 percent to increase their usage.
Researchers say breaks from social media can have mental health benefits.
