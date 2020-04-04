Amazon Prime day delayed until August

(FOX NEWS) — Amazon pushing its annual prime day event back to at least August due to the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters says the e-commerce giant is projecting a potential $100 million dollar shortfall from sales of excess Amazon devices that would be sold at discounted prices.

Prime day usually takes place in July.

Amazon said sales from the 2019 event exceeded its previous Black Friday and Cyber Monday events combined.

The company said shoppers purchased more than 175 million items during the 48-hour window.

