“Alexa, pay for my gas”

(FOX NEWS) — You can soon hand off one more task to “Alexa” your voice-activated virtual assistant; she can pay your fuel-ups at the gas pump for you.

Amazon, the maker of “Alexa”, has now teamed up with Exxon-Mobil and Fiserve to help you pay your gas eliminating the need to swipe cards at the gas pump.

Cars such as the ford edge, and other Alexa-enabled vehicles, will be compatible with the new technology and will be able to confirm your station location and pump number, Fiserve’s digital capabilities then activate the pump.

Payments will be processed through amazon pay, based on your stored account information.

The pay process also works with echo auto and other Alexa-enabled mobile devices.

The feature arrives at more than 11,500 Exxon stations later this year.

