A GPS system hidden in a shoe helps track Alzheimer’s patients

A shoe company called GPS Smartsole makes "smart" insoles to fit inside of a shoe for Alzheimer's patients, to help track their movements if they wander away

(FOX NEWS) — A new device helps calm the worries of having to keep track of people with Alzheimer’s disease.

A company called GPS Smartsole has come up with insoles that help you know where your Alzheimer’s loved one is at all times.

The insole has a built-in tracking chip with a cellular signal, helping you find people with memory impairments.

The device needs regular charging and requires a cellular service plan of at least 2G.

The Smartsole is so popular its small size has sold out.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, about 5.8 million Americans have the disease.

In Japan, the number of elderly Alzheimer’s patients is expected to reach 7 million by 2025, and almost 16,000 of them went missing at some point.

More from MyHighPlains.com: