Tech Board of Regents unanimously approves $90 million for construction of veterinary school in Amarillo

Artist rendering of the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo. (Photo provided by Texas Tech University)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Board of Regents met on Wednesday morning and unanimously voted to approve the budget for the construction of the new veterinary medicine school in Amarillo.

The board approved $90 million for the construction of the school.

The construction will be funded through revenue funds, according to the board.

The design for the vet school will focus around the curriculum, as well as around the building. The building will represent a facility unlike any other vet school and will be unlike any other in the country.