Teachers ask students too many easy questions

New research shows preschool teachers are not challenging children enough. Experts say asking the right questions can have a big impact on how much kids learn.

Many pre-school teachers are not asking students enough questions.

And the questions they do ask appear to underestimate the children’s intelligence.

That’s according a new study published in the journal “Early Childhood Research Quarterly.”

The study says experts agree reading to children is one of the best things parents and teachers can do to boost learning.

However, researchers say many instructors do not question the children enough about what they’ve read.

And the questions they do ask are too easy.

The study’s author, laura justice, says both teachers and parents should occasionally ask children challenging questions about the content they’ve read.