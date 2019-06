A Catholic School High school is firing one of it's teachers to avoid having to cut ties with the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

A Catholic High School is firing a teacher to avoid having its ties cut with the Archdiocese of Indianapolis.

The school announced Sunday they are terminating a gay teacher to avoid a with the diocese.

This announcement comes as the archdiocese stripped Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School of its Catholic identity over their decision to employ an educator in a same-sex marriage.

Read More: https://nbcnews.to/2RuAqDA