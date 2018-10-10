TEA Considers Cutting Cosmetology Courses; Local ISD Responds

The Texas Education Agency is looking at cutting funding for cosmetology programs through their career and technology education programs.

“They are trying to weed out those programs that don’t meet a certain, specific starting salary, but what they don’t understand is those programs are more to kids than just a starting salary,” said River Road ISD Superintendent Richard Kelley. “They are a way for kids to go to work right out of high school in a skill job environment and make more than minimum wage.”

Two local school districts currently have trade programs that include cosmetology: Hereford ISD and River Road ISD. RRISD started theirs last year with 14 students. Now they have 34.

“Those are 34 students that have a definite direction of where they want to go after high school and are working hard to do that,” said Kelley.

Kelley told us trade programs like cosmetology are vital for students because it will give them more options after high school.

“Trade programs are a make or break situation for a lot of our kids. A lot of our kids are getting interested in programs that not only will allow them to get a job after they get out of high school but get a job in something they truly enjoy doing,” Kelley said.

No matter the TEA’s decision, Kelley said River Road ISD will continue the cosmetology program.

Hereford ISD Superintendent Sheri Blankenship told us:

“Many of our students who obtain their cosmetology license use it as a way to pay for or assist with college expenses. Taking cosmetology out of high school will create a hardship for students who have created a way to continue and further their education. Many students remain in school (rather than dropping out) because of the opportunity provided by career and technical education course as well as those who participate in extra-curricular activities.”