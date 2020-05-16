TDSHS confirms 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Texas Department of State Health Services is confirming 2 more deaths related to COVID-19 in Moore County.

On Saturday, May 16, the TDSHS confirmed four new cases and two more COVID-19 deaths in Moore County, through their website.

Moore County now has 544 confirmed cases and 11 deaths associated with COVID-19.

The TDSHS also confirmed 16 new recoveries, bringing their total recoveries up to 280.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:16 p.m. on May 16, 2020.) County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths Recovery Armstrong 2 – 2 Beaver 23 – 16 Briscoe 1 – – Carson 3 – 2 Castro 27 1 12 Childress 2 – 1 Cimarron 1 – 1 Collingsworth 4 – – Cottle 4 Curry 40 – – Dallam 21 1 7 Deaf Smith 120 6 26 Donley 26 – 24 Gray 91 – 49 Hansford 16 2 7 Hartley 9 2 3 Hemphill 1 – 1 Hutchinson 25 – 12 Lipscomb 2 – 2 Moore 544 11 280 Ochiltree 40 1 19 Oldham 4 1 2 Parmer 25 6 Potter 2,129 23 326 Quay 5 1 2 Randall 602 4 142 Roberts 2 – 2 Roosevelt 26 – – Sherman 23 – 15 Swisher 14 – 8 Texas 658 4 281 Union 3 – – Wheeler 15 – 7 TOTAL 4,508 60 1,257

