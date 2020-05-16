TDSHS confirms 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Moore County

News

by: David Davis

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Moore County Hospital District

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Texas Department of State Health Services is confirming 2 more deaths related to COVID-19 in Moore County.

On Saturday, May 16, the TDSHS confirmed four new cases and two more COVID-19 deaths in Moore County, through their website.

Moore County now has 544 confirmed cases and 11 deaths associated with COVID-19.

The TDSHS also confirmed 16 new recoveries, bringing their total recoveries up to 280.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:16 p.m. on May 16, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong22
Beaver2316
Briscoe1
Carson32
Castro27112
Childress21
Cimarron11
Collingsworth4
Cottle4
Curry40
Dallam2117
Deaf Smith120626
Donley2624
Gray9149
Hansford1627
Hartley923
Hemphill11
Hutchinson2512
Lipscomb22
Moore54411280
Ochiltree40119
Oldham412
Parmer256
Potter2,12923326
Quay512
Randall6024142
Roberts22
Roosevelt26
Sherman2315
Swisher148
Texas6584281
Union3
Wheeler157
TOTAL4,508601,257
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss