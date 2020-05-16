TDSHS confirms 2 additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The Texas Department of State Health Services is confirming 2 more deaths related to COVID-19 in Moore County.
On Saturday, May 16, the TDSHS confirmed four new cases and two more COVID-19 deaths in Moore County, through their website.
Moore County now has 544 confirmed cases and 11 deaths associated with COVID-19.
The TDSHS also confirmed 16 new recoveries, bringing their total recoveries up to 280.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 5:16 p.m. on May 16, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|2
|–
|2
|Beaver
|23
|–
|16
|Briscoe
|1
|–
|–
|Carson
|3
|–
|2
|Castro
|27
|1
|12
|Childress
|2
|–
|1
|Cimarron
|1
|–
|1
|Collingsworth
|4
|–
|–
|Cottle
|4
|Curry
|40
|–
|–
|Dallam
|21
|1
|7
|Deaf Smith
|120
|6
|26
|Donley
|26
|–
|24
|Gray
|91
|–
|49
|Hansford
|16
|2
|7
|Hartley
|9
|2
|3
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|1
|Hutchinson
|25
|–
|12
|Lipscomb
|2
|–
|2
|Moore
|544
|11
|280
|Ochiltree
|40
|1
|19
|Oldham
|4
|1
|2
|Parmer
|25
|6
|Potter
|2,129
|23
|326
|Quay
|5
|1
|2
|Randall
|602
|4
|142
|Roberts
|2
|–
|2
|Roosevelt
|26
|–
|–
|Sherman
|23
|–
|15
|Swisher
|14
|–
|8
|Texas
|658
|4
|281
|Union
|3
|–
|–
|Wheeler
|15
|–
|7
|TOTAL
|4,508
|60
|1,257
