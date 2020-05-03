TDCJ testing asymptomatic offenders

HUNSTVILLE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said on Saturday, May 2, they were testing asymptomatic offenders who may be more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.

The TDCJ said surveillance testing of employees has also been done voluntarily in some locations.

According to the TDCJ’s numbers, 1,229 inmates have tested positive for the virus so far as well as 439 employees and contract staff.

They also said, that there have been 20 presumable COVID-19 related offender deaths.

To see a further break down of their numbers you visit their site here.

