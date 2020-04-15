TDCJ releases new numbers on inmates with COVID-19 in our area

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has released new numbers on inmates with COVID-19.

According to TDCJ, the Clements Unit in Amarillo has one positive case and one pending case. 141 inmates are in medical restriction and two are in medical isolation.

TDCJ also said the Jordan Unit near Pampa has three positive cases and none pending. 990 inmates are in medical restriction and three are in medical isolation.

The Jordan Unit also had a corrections officer test positive earlier in the month.

