TDCJ: Preliminary autopsy suggests COVID-19 contributed to death of Clements Unit offender

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), the results of preliminary autopsy suggest COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death for an offender in the Clements Unit.

TDCJ officials said Ramchand Jagaroo, 66, died on May 3 at Northwest Texas Hospital.

Jagaroo was serving a life sentence out of Harris County.

Officials told us he had a number of pre-existing medical conditions and was taken to the hospital on April 26 with possible COVID-19 symptoms.

As of today, TDCJ said there are 49 offenders who have tested positive in the Clements Unit with 1,162 in medical restriction. 58 staff members have also tested positive.

In the Jordan Unit in Pampa, six offenders have tested positive with 896 in medical restriction. 18 staff members there have tested positive

There is also one staff member who tested positive in Dalhart and one in Tulia.

