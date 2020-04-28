TDCJ: COVID-19 contributed to death of local man serving time for Possession of Child Pornography

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said COVID-19 is believed to have contributed to the death of a man serving a 20-year sentence out of Randall County.

TDCJ said Harold Dean Wilson, who was serving time for Possession of Child Pornography at the Terrell Unit, died at Hospital Galveston on April 23.

Officials said he was taken to the hospital on April 18 and tested positive for COVID-19 the next day.

TDCJ said Wilson’s family declined an autopsy but COVID-19 is believed to have contributed to his death.

