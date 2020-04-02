TDCJ: Correctional officer at Jordan Unit in Pampa tests positive for COVID-19

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A correctional officer at the Jordan Unit in Pampa has tested positive for COVID-19, that according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
TDCJ officials said the officer worked at the facility on Friday, March 27 and was sent home after entry screening showed a 101.2 temperature.
The department said the officer was seen by a doctor and tested positive on March 28.
TDCJ said they are self-quarantining at home in “good condition.”
It has not been confirmed if this case is the already confirmed case that was reported yesterday. We are waiting to hear back from officials.
At this time, there at 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the High Plains.
