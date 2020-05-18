TDCJ: Clements Unit inmate’s death likely connected to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) has announced that an inmate from the Clements Unit has died. Officials said his death is likely connected to coronavirus.

TDCJ said Terry Jackson, 57, died on May 2 at Northwest Texas Hospital.

Officials told us Jackson had a number of pre-existing medical conditions and was taken to the hospital on April 25.

TDCJ said preliminary autopsy results suggests COVID-19 as a contributing cause of death.

Thompson had served 14 years of a 45-year sentence out of Lamar County.

According to the TDCJ, the Clements Unit has had 59 inmates test positive for COVID-19, six are pending, and 278 are in medical restriction. 68 staff members there have also tested positive.

TDCJ said the Neal Unit has no positive cases, one test pending, and 85 in medical restriction. No staff at the Neal Unit have tested positive.

There are five positive cases at the Jordan Unit in Pampa with 81 in medical restriction. 17 staff members have tested positive.

