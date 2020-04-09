TDCJ: Clements, Jordan units on ‘precautionary lockdown’ due to COVID-19

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Fifteen prisons in Texas are on precautionary lockdown due to a positive offender or employee COVID-19 test, and two of those are here on the High Plains.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ), the Clements Unit in Amarillo and the Jordan Unit in Pampa are on that precautionary lockdown.

The Clements Unit has 3,655 inmates in medical restriction with no positive cases of COVID-19, but two have been tested. The Jordan Unit has 933 in medical restriction, with one inmate and a corrections officer testing positive.

Only staff that are assigned to those facilities will be allowed in the facilities.

TDCJ said offenders that are under medical restriction will continue to receive twice-daily temperature testing and anyone interacting with those offenders will wear N-95 masks and glove PPE.

Starting tomorrow, TDCJ’s Health Services Division’s Patient Liaison Program and the Correctional Managed Healthcare partners at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) and Texas Tech University Health Science Center (TTUHSC) will be staffing three hotlines to address questions related to COVID-19.

Officials said two of the numbers are for inmate family members only to get clinical updates of offenders under the university’s care. These numbers will be open from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

UTMB Hotline: (409) 747-2727

TTUHSC Hotline: (806) 743-3285

The TDCJ Patient Liaison Program will also operate a COVID-19 hotline for third parties such as state leadership offices, advocacy groups, and others including attorneys and government agencies. This line will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.