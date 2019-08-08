Tax-Free Weekend promotions and events at Westgate Mall

Westgate Mall Tax Free Weekend Hours:

· Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

· Sunday: Noon to 7 p.m.

Special Saturday Events:

· Coffee Memorial Back-to-School Blood Drive in the Dillard’s Women’s Wing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Future Heroes Day in Center Court from 1 to 4 p.m. Bring your future hero out to enjoy a fun-filled afternoon with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, Amarillo Police Department, and the Texas A&M Forest Service. Potter County Sheriff’s Office will be providing free ID cards for all attendees. There will be special appearances by the Texas A&M Forest Service, Smokey Bear and a demonstration by the Amarillo Police Department K-9 Unit.

Special Promotions:

o Text WESTGATEBTS to 444222 for a chance to win a $100 gift card to Children’s Place!

o Text WMTXBOLD to 444222 for a chance to win a $100 gift card to American Eagle!

Featured Looks:

Children’s Place

Navy Blue Polo ($7.00), Denim jeans ($7.99), Woven shirt ($12) and Sneakers 20% off ($20) = $46.99

Graphic Tee ($3.99), Denim Jacket 25% off ($18), Ballet Flats 25% off ($18), Backpack 50% off ($15), Jeggins 30% off ($16) = $70.99

American Eagle

Hi-rise Jeggings ($69.95), Maroon Crew Neck shirt ($14.99) and Black Belt ($24.95) = $125 on sale for $110.00

Stacked Skinny jeans ($49.95), Willie Nelson T-shirt ($24.95) with a Flannel ($44.95) = $120.00

WESTGATE MALL

7701 WEST INTERSTATE 40

806-358-7221

WWW.WESTGATEMALLTX.COM