Tax-Free Weekend draws large crowd to mall

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It is day two of tax-free weekend here in Amarillo, and some shoppers found great deals just in time for kids to head back to school.

All weekend long, sales taxes in Texas will be exempt on clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks priced below $100.

Thousands of people walked through Westgate Mall this tax-free weekend searching for the best deals.

For some shoppers, the turnout came as a surprise.

“I was a little overwhelmed, to be honest,” Alicia Hanes said.

However, many braved the large crowds in hopes to keep their wallets full.

“Usually whenever we come it’s usually about 75 to 100 dollars that we save when we’re completely shopping from scratch,” Hanes stated.

The deals were not just helping the customers, but the stores as well.

“Tons of sales. anything in the store that’s on sale you get an additional 10 percent off then no tax this weekend so it’s really helping to bring in some packed crowds right now,” Andrew Bradley, manager for Tradehome Shoes, stated.

Bradley said this tax-free weekend was one of the busiest days for the store.

“This traffic has been one of the busiest tax-free weekends I’ve been in and we’ve had nonstop traffic since we’ve opened,” Bradley said.

Store managers are expecting the mall to still be pretty packed tomorrow but are doubting they will see as many people as they did today.

For those who missed out on shopping today don’t worry tax-free weekend doesn’t officially end until Sunday.