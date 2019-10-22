Tascosa student and another subject detained for bringing a weapon to campus

According to Amarillo ISD, Amarillo Police detained a Tascosa High School student and another person for having a weapon in their possession on campus.

An Amarillo ISD spokesperson says it happened today after school, in the parking lot across the street from the school. Police say the weapon was brought to the parking lot by the individual meeting the student.

A bus driver apparently saw the man holding the weapon and called the police.

Several other campus staff members helped as school liaison officers detained the two suspects and recovered the weapon, because of that, AISD says the situation was resolved quickly.

Tascosa parents were notified earlier this evening, and AISD says protocols put in place worked as they were supposed to when someone saw something and said something.