Tascosa architect student help tear down ReStore wall

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A group of architecture students from Tascosa High School are getting some hands-on experience thanks to Habitat for Humanity.

Today, the students helped tear down the last wall in the second phase of the remodel for the organization’s ReStore. This will add more space for the sales floor.

“In the classroom setting, we sit in front of a computer and we design residential houses, and I wanted to give them a glimpse of actual construction,” said Isaac Rangel, architecture teacher. “So I reached out to Habitat about three years ago, and little by little its kinda grown. So we are able to do a lot more now where we come out and help a lot more.”

This is not the first project these students have helped with. They also participated in construction of a home that is currently being built.