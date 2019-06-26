Target teacher discount coming back

Target is already preparing for back to school.

Summer just got started but Target is already thinking about back to school!

The retail chain is bringing back their extra discount for teachers.

Starting July 13 Target is giving educators 15-percent off on school supplies, clothes and other back-to-school essentials.

If your student has a school supply list Target has it too.

Now, you can order your child’s school supplies with the target app.

There will be same day delivery if you don’t want to hassle with the lines.

if your college student has a shopping list Target is prepared for that as well.

They are setting up back to college sections in over 700 stores near college campuses.

To sign up for an educators discount go to target.com/teachersprep.