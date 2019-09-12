Target launches new loyalty program

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, target announces its new Target Circle program and plans to hire 130,000 seasonal workers.

(FOX NEWS) – Target is officially launching a new loyalty program in October.

After an initial 18-month test-run in six cities, the company revealing it’s nationwide program Target Circle.

Some perks of the rewards program include earning one percent on purchases, early access to sales, customized deals, and perks on your birthday.

The new “Circle” will go hand-in-hand with “RedCard” perks and those folks will continue to save five percent.

The company also announcing it will be hiring 130,000 seasonal employees, 10,000 more than last year.

Both announcements to have gone will with investors, shares of target up more than 60 percent this year.