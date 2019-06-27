Target announces “deal days” to rival Amazon Prime day

The retailer giving its competitor a run for its money with a two-day promotion. On July 15th and 16th, customers can save big on thousands of items.

Target giving Amazon a run for its money.

The retailer announcing its first ever “deals days” event on July 15th and 16th; the same two days Amazon is hosting its annual prime day shopping promotion.

Target aims to mimic its success of last year’s sales event which only lasted for one day, but raked in record online sales.

Emphasizing its no membership required policy, the company says there will be more than one million deals across 18 countries.

Shoppers can also take advantage of Target’s new same-day delivery option.

Details on special deals will be available closer to the event.