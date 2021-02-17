Talent wanted: Wonderland Park Casting Call open to all ages

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — If you’re in need of a spring/summer job, Wonderland Park reports they may be able to help.
The 2021 Wonderland Park WOW Crowd Casting Call started today and will run for three weeks closing on Friday, March 5, Wonderland officials said.
Winners of the casting call, the company said, will serve as Wonderland Park Ambassadors during Wonderland’s upcoming 70th Anniversary Season and will be featured of promotional items throughout the Panhandle region.
Wonderland officials said while auditions are open to residents of all ages, applicants should reside within 90 miles of Amarillo.
For more information and to apply, click here.
