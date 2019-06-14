The largest generation in the U.S. workforce — Millennials, feel more pressure to NOT take a lunch break than other generations according to a survey by Tork, the maker of more than half of all the napkins used in restaurants across the U.S. This has shown to impact their productivity, engagement, and overall job satisfaction.

Americans are spending less time eating than they did 10 years ago. And according to the Tork survey, taking a lunch break can give employees a mental break that allows them to go back to work feeling more refreshed and more productive.

While the lunch break has great benefits, 37% of Millennials don’t feel empowered to take a lunch break, and among those who take a lunch break, a majority (54%) takes a break of 30 minutes or less. One in four are concerned that their bosses won’t think that they are a hard worker if they take a lunch break.

Joy Bauer, one of the nation’s leading health authorities, shares why Americans are reluctant to take lunch and why lunch is important to the health of all workers. National Take Back the Lunch Break Day is June 21st.

