Take a virtual tour in hundreds of museums

(FOX NEWS) — If you’re looking for something to do, why not take a stroll through a museum without even leaving your home.

If you want to soak up some world cultures, but, still avoid the crowds, take a trip through some of the globe’s most popular museums online.

Google’s Arts and Cultures page has over five hundred options for art lovers who may be stuck inside with nothing to do.

You can stroll, for free, through the Louvre, Van Gogh Museum, Museum of Modern Art, National Portrait Gallery and more all from the comforts of home.

More from MyHighPlains.com: