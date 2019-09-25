Taco Bell introduces reaper ranch tortilla chips

The fast food chain releasing chips made from one of the world's hottest peppers. For a limited time only, fans can find the new chips at retailers nationwide.

(FOX NEWS) – Taco Bell wants to fire up your taste buds with its latest creation.

The fast-food chain launching a new chip made from the Carolina Reaper Pepper, one of the world’s hottest peppers.

Taco Bell introduced reaper ranch fries earlier this summer and now, fans can try the fire hot flavor in the form of tortilla chips.

The company says the ranch sauce provides a cooling relief before the extreme heat of the pepper sets in.

The limited-edition chips are now being sold at retailers nationwide including CVS, 7-Eleven, and Walmart.