Taco Bell giving out free tacos for NBA Finals

Good news for tex-mex foodies. You can score free tacos this basketball season.

Taco Bell launching it’s fourth annual “steal a game, steal a taco” promotion for the NBA finals.

On June 18th, you can get a free Doritos Locos taco at participating stores.

Just stop into your local chain anytime from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to claim the deal.

The only catch?

A basketball team on the road must win on a home team’s court during the big hoops tournament.

Don’t worry though, the freebie has been set off every year since Taco Bell started offering it.

So, whether you’ve got your head in the game or not, you can still snag a win thanks to basketball.