AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — TAC Air is moving forward with their plan to rebuild their existing terminal with a modern approach.

A temporary terminal will be used until the new one is rebuilt. They plan to start tearing the old one down in the fall and expect to have the project completed in 2020.

TAC Air hopes to attract more general aviation with the new terminal.

TAC Air leases from the airport, and this project is part of the overall airport expansion.