Swisher County reports one new case of COVID-19

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Swisher Memorial Hospital Foundation is reporting one new case of coronavirus in the county.

Officials say as of this morning COVID-19 cases in the county,

  • 27 Tested,
  • 5 Pending,
  • 17 Negative,
  • 5 Positive,
  • 1 Recovered

That brings the total positive cases in the Texas Panhandle to 461.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 9:36 a.m. on April 20, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Armstrong1
Beaver2
Carson1
Castro1112
Childress1
Curry10
Dallam3
Deaf Smith122
Donley248
Gray171
Hansford1
Hartley1
Hemphill1
Hutchinson81
Moore10621
Oldham31
Parmer1
Potter142320
Quay2
Randall112322
Roberts1
Roosevelt1
Sherman7
Swisher51
Texas1312
TOTAL487980

