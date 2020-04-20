Swisher County reports one new case of COVID-19

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Swisher Memorial Hospital Foundation is reporting one new case of coronavirus in the county.
Officials say as of this morning COVID-19 cases in the county,
- 27 Tested,
- 5 Pending,
- 17 Negative,
- 5 Positive,
- 1 Recovered
That brings the total positive cases in the Texas Panhandle to 461.
(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 9:36 a.m. on April 20, 2020.)
|County
|Confirmed Cases Reported
|Deaths
|Recovery
|Armstrong
|1
|–
|–
|Beaver
|2
|–
|–
|Carson
|1
|–
|–
|Castro
|11
|1
|2
|Childress
|1
|–
|–
|Curry
|10
|–
|–
|Dallam
|3
|–
|–
|Deaf Smith
|12
|–
|2
|Donley
|24
|–
|8
|Gray
|17
|–
|1
|Hansford
|1
|–
|–
|Hartley
|1
|–
|–
|Hemphill
|1
|–
|–
|Hutchinson
|8
|–
|1
|Moore
|106
|–
|21
|Oldham
|3
|1
|–
|Parmer
|1
|Potter
|142
|3
|20
|Quay
|2
|–
|–
|Randall
|112
|3
|22
|Roberts
|1
|–
|–
|Roosevelt
|1
|–
|–
|Sherman
|7
|–
|–
|Swisher
|5
|–
|1
|Texas
|13
|1
|2
|TOTAL
|487
|9
|80