Swisher County confirms first case of COVID-19 in Tulia

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Swisher County Judge Harold Keeter is confirming the first case of COVID-19.
The judge says was notified last night by the Swisher Memorial Hospital.
The judge will not give any other details on whether it is a male or a female or age. He says they will be updating on their Emergency Management Facebook page.
(The following is a news release from Swisher County)
Swisher County has received notice from the Texas Department of Health that an individual from Tulia has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Texas Department of Health is monitoring the history on this case and will provide more information at a later time. We encourage everyone to continue following the CDC and Governor’s guidelines at this time.
(This is a news release from Swisher County)
