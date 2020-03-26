Swisher County confirms first case of COVID-19 in Tulia

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Swisher County Judge Harold Keeter is confirming the first case of COVID-19.

The judge says was notified last night by the Swisher Memorial Hospital.

The judge will not give any other details on whether it is a male or a female or age. He says they will be updating on their Emergency Management Facebook page.

Swisher County has received notice from the Texas Department of Health that an individual from Tulia has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Texas Department of Health is monitoring the history on this case and will provide more information at a later time. We encourage everyone to continue following the CDC and Governor’s guidelines at this time.

