Swisher County attorney’s message to those asked to quarantine, test positive for COVID-19

TULIA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Swisher County Attorney Michael Criswell has a serious message for those in the county who have been told to quarantine or have tested positive for COVID-19.

Any person that has symptoms of the virus, has been tested for COVID-19 and has been told to quarantine pending the test results and voluntarily comes in contact with other individuals may be charged with deadly conduct, a Class A Misdemeanor, if the test later comes back positive for the virus. In addition, any person who has tested positive for COVID-19 and willfully has contact with other individuals knowing he is infected may be charged with deadly conduct or possibly a more serious crime if someone dies as a result of being in contact with the infected person. Swisher County Attorney Michael Criswell

“A person commits the offense of deadly conduct when that person recklessly engages in conduct that places another in imminent danger or serious bodily injury,” said Criswell. “A person acts recklessly, or is reckless, with respect to circumstances surrounding his conduct or the result of his conduct when he is aware of but consciously disregards a substantial and unjustifiable risk that the circumstances exist or the result will occur.”

A Class A Misdemeanor has a range of punishment of up to one year in the county jail and an optional fine of up to $4,000.

County officials ask anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19 to quarantine themselves immediately and avoid contact with others.

See the number of cases on the High Plains by clicking here.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: