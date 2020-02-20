SWAT team responding to situation on I-40 in Wheeler County, TxDOT Childress says

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A SWAT team is responding to a situation in Wheeler County, that according to TxDOT Childress.

According to the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office to a police incident on I-40.

DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley said DPS Troopers are assisting the sheriff’s office with the incident.

According to TxDOT officials, DPS Troopers have closed I-40 from Lela mile marker to 157 to Shamrock mile marker 163 .

ALERT: I-40 in Wheeler County from Lela mm 157 to Shamrock mm 163 has been closed by DPS at this time. Troopers are awaiting the arrival of the SWAT team in that area. Be prepared to stop. Expect delays. If possible, find an alternate route. — TxDOT Childress (@TxDOTChildress) February 20, 2020

They said eastbound I-40 traffic in Wheeler is being rerouted to FM 1547 to East FM 1036 to Noth US 83 back to Shamrock.

Westbound I-40 traffic will be rerouted north on US 83 to W FM 2473 to S FM 453 back to I-40.

I-40 frontage roads in the area are closed.

UPDATE: EB I-40 traffic in Wheeler will be rerouted to FM 1547 to E FM 1036 to N US 83 back to Shamrock. WB I-40 traffic will be rerouted N on US 83 to W FM 2473 to S FM 453 back to I-40. I-40 frontage roads are closed. Flaggers are in place. Please use caution in the area. — TxDOT Childress (@TxDOTChildress) February 20, 2020

We are working to get more information and will update when it is made available.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

More from MyHighPlains.com: