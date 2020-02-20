SWAT team responding to situation on I-40 in Wheeler County, TxDOT Childress says

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A SWAT team is responding to a situation in Wheeler County, that according to TxDOT Childress.
According to the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office to a police incident on I-40.
DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley said DPS Troopers are assisting the sheriff’s office with the incident.
According to TxDOT officials, DPS Troopers have closed I-40 from Lela mile marker to 157 to Shamrock mile marker 163 .
They said eastbound I-40 traffic in Wheeler is being rerouted to FM 1547 to East FM 1036 to Noth US 83 back to Shamrock.
Westbound I-40 traffic will be rerouted north on US 83 to W FM 2473 to S FM 453 back to I-40.
I-40 frontage roads in the area are closed.
We are working to get more information and will update when it is made available.
This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.
