SWAT called after a man was found inside an apartment in northwest Amarillo

A suspect is in custody after the residents came home to find him inside their apartment.

Police were called at about 8:56 pm on Thursday night to the Town Parc apartment complex in northwest Amarillo. Residents called the police after returning home to find someone had broken into their apartment. When officers arrived, they found the suspect still in the residence and had locked himself inside. Officers tried calling to the suspect and sent in a K-9 unit, but they could not get to the suspect.

SWAT was then called in at 10:21 pm. The SWAT team continued to call the suspect and tried again with a K9 unit, but the suspect was still the in the apartment. SWAT officers then broke a window and sent tear gas inside the apartment, where the suspect then left the residence and was taken into custody without farther incident at 12:10 am.

The suspect has been charged with criminal trespass at this time, but charges could be added later. Police did voluntarily evacuate the surrounding apartments. There were no reported injuries.