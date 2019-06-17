Suspect in May 23 murder arrested near Corsicana, police say Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- The suspect in the May 23 murder of Koelenzie Cameron Mills has been arrested.

Anthony Laquin Price was arrested on a murder warrant in the area of Corsicana, Texas.

Amarillo Police said they got information that Price was in Kerens, Texas on June 15.

Kerense Police were notified, and after a short chase, Price was arrested.

Price was booked into the Navarro County Justice Center for Murder, Evading Arrest/Detention, Fail to ID Fugitive Intent, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.