Suspect in May 23 murder arrested near Corsicana, police say
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- The suspect in the May 23 murder of Koelenzie Cameron Mills has been arrested.
Anthony Laquin Price was arrested on a murder warrant in the area of Corsicana, Texas.
RELATED: Reward increased for Fugitive in Thursday morning Homicide
Amarillo Police said they got information that Price was in Kerens, Texas on June 15.
Kerense Police were notified, and after a short chase, Price was arrested.
Price was booked into the Navarro County Justice Center for Murder, Evading Arrest/Detention, Fail to ID Fugitive Intent, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
