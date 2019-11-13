Suspect in high-speed chase named person of interest in Dimmitt homicide

LITTLEFIED, Texas (KLBK/KAMC) — A man who led authorities in a high-speed chase from Littlefield to Shallowater in late September is named a person of interest in connection to a Dimmitt homicide.

According to a social media post by the Littlefield Police Department, Francisco Martinez, 37, is a person of interest in the death of Raquel Salinas, 42.

Her body was discovered in an abandoned vehicle on private property in Dimmitt on August 27.

LPD said Martinez was charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle following the chase. He was wanted on a warrant out of Castro County for a patrol violation. 

He was transported back to Littlefield and booked into the Lamb County Jail.

Police said he was later transferred to the Castro County Jail where he was held on the warrant in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in Dimmitt.

