Suspect identified from Monday night robbery

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The deceased suspect of the H&L Discount Store robbery has been identified as 30-year-old Michael Denzel Barnes.

On Monday, July 1 at around 10:10 p.m., the Amarillo Police Department responded to a robbery at H&L Discount Store at 2701 SW 6th Avenue.

Police said before they got there, there was a physical struggle and Barnes was shot.

Barnes died on scene.

The APD Homicide Unit continues the investigation into this incident. No other information will be released at this time.

