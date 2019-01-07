NBC News) Authorities in Texas have made an arrest in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 7-year-old girl in Harris County.
20-year-old Eric Black Jr. has been charged with capital murder in the death of Jazmine Barnes on December 30.
Jazmine was riding in a car with her mother and three sisters when authorities say shots were fired. Police do not believe Jazmine and her family were the targets.
“This was likely a case of mistaken identity,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonazalez.
Investigators say Black admitted to driving the car during the shooting, and that he was accompanied by another person, who has not yet been identified.
The investigation into the shooting, as well as the search the gunman continues.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2RgBYEo
Suspect Arrested In Shooting Of Jazmine Barnes
NBC News) Authorities in Texas have made an arrest in the fatal drive-by shooting of a 7-year-old girl in Harris County.