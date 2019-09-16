Susan G. Komen comes by to talk about the More Than Pink Walk

The Susan G. Komen institute of North & West Texas will be premiering the More Than Pink Walk event. Formerly Race for the Cure, the More Than Pink Walk looks to be more inclusive for those who have trouble with a traditional race. This is the signature fundraising event for Susan G. Komen and they hope to empower the community of hope to raise funds for breast cancer treatment, patient advocacy, and life-saving research.

The event will be at the Amarillo National Bank on September 28th. The site opens at 6:30 am with the opening ceremony beginning at 8:15 am. You can register online at komennwtx.org.