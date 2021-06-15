Survey: Most popular smart home devices

A customer uses an iPhone 6 smartphone to take a photo of a model of the Apple Watch during the device presentation at the Apple Store in Lyon, central-eastern France, on April 10, 2015. Tech fans got their first look on April 10 at the Apple Watch, with would-be early buyers queuing for a “trial fitting”. AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPE MERLE (Photo credit should read PHILIPPE MERLE/AFP via Getty Images)

HOUSTON (CW39) – Smart devices are not just for the rich! According to a survey by Reviews.org, 85% Americans have more two smart home devices. The most popular ones are the omnipresent smartphone, followed by smart speakers like Amazon Echo and Google Nest. Of course, when it comes to personal use, smartphones dominate. The next most popular devices are Wi-Fi headphones and smart watches. In fact, the survey found smart watches like the Apple Watch are even more popular than tablets.

Smart speakers dominate as the most popular smart home device in living room. The survey shows that 35.6% of Americans have at least one smart speaker. Surprisingly, the survey found fewer people own smart TV’s than smart speakers. When it comes to the home office, the most popular is the good ol’ laptop and next is the desktop. 17.5% of people also own smart printers.

Smart appliances are all the rage but only 4.7% of Americans own a smart fridge, which is the most popular kitchen smart home device. When it comes to the kitchen, all the numbers are small. 4.2% of people own a smart dishwasher, and 4.2% own a smart oven.

The top-10 smart devices people intend to purchase in the next 12 months include:

Smartphone

Smart speaker

Smart hub with screen/display (such as Amazon Echo Show, Facebook Portal)

Wi-Fi–enabled headphones/earbuds

Smart watch (such as Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch)

Laptop (with voice control feature)

Video doorbell

Smart hub (without a speaker or display)

Smart/wearable fitness tracker (such as a FitBit, Koretrak, Garmin)

Wi-Fi–enabled digital camera

