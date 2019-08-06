Survey finds higher marijuana usage in US

Number of adults who admit to pot use on the rise and perception of drug as a risk is lowering.

(FOX NEWS) – Marijuana use is on the rise in the US.

And a new report shows how drastic that increase has been.

A study by the Rockefeller Institute reveals the number of people who admitted to monthly marijuana use in states where it isn’t allowed has risen 33 percent since 2002.

And the number rising in states where it’s legal to 47 percent.

In terms of how many people are using, Oregon, where marijuana is legal takes the top spot with a 20 percent of the residents saying they use monthly.

South Carolina is at the bottom of the list, with just under seven percent of residents admitting to smoking weed.

This survey is in line with a national trend, indicating Americans don’t think weed is as dangerous as they thought nearly 20 years ago.